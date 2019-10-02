FOREST PARK—Residents of Cone Road got the "all clear" less than two hours after police, fire and Georgia Power crews responded to a gas leak in the 1000 block of Cone Road Wednesday afternoon.
Shortly after 3 p.m., Forest Park Police told residents to avoid the area "until further notice" due to a possible gas line break.
Police got a call around 3:20 p.m. of a tree down, shortly after Forest Park Fire received a call about the same incident. When a nearby officer arrived on scene first, he said he the sound and smell of hissing natural gas forced him to close Cone Road at Cone Place.
Gary Cantrell, a neighbor who lives across the street, said he was almost home when the police closed off the block. "I've been sitting out here about 45 minutes," Cantrell said as he waited in his car in the 95-degree heat. He added that previous tenants of a rental house across from him had had their gas cut off and meter removed, "but they put in a bypass."
On Facebook, Forest Park Police posted that, although the road was closed to vehicles, residents were allowed to walk to and from their homes. The News saw parents leading their children around the area.
Atlanta Gas and Forest Park Fire crews scurried back and forth, repairing the leak as neighnors wandered up the street to see what was going on. A school bus dropped off a student and parents herded their kids around the scene.
An hour later, firefighters rolled up their hoses and Atlanta Gas workers began loading up their trucks.
No injuries were reported.