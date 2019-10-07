ALERT: Fire at Ashton Walk Senior Apartments in Forest Park injures one

FOREST PARK—At least one person was reportedly injured at a fire around 11 a.m. Monday in the Ashton Walk Senior Apartments, 4950 Governors Dr. in Forest Park. One person was severely burned and transported to a hospital.
Forest Park Fire Chief Eddie Buckholts told the News that the sprinkler system "pretty well put the fire out already. An elderly woman did sustain burns, mainly to her extremity areas. She was transported to a local facility for treatment."
Buckholts said he had not yet spoken with the hospital, so couldn't comment officially on the woman's condition. He added that the fire apparently was caused by a cooking accident in the woman's apartment. Fire and EMS crews mainly managed the smoke and took care of the burn victim, he said.
Two other units suffered water damage from the sprinkler system. "We never did call for Red Cross because the people who own the building indicated to us that anyone who was displaced, they would put up," Buckholts said.