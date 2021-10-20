JONESBORO — Alieka Anderson emerged the winner in a runoff for the Clayton County Board of Commissioners District 1 seat Tuesday night.

Anderson, who received the most votes in the September special election to fill the seat vacated by the death of Sonna Singleton Gregory, received 51.85% of the vote (966) to the 48.15% received by Alaina Reaves (897) in Tuesday’s runoff.

“Thank you, District! We did it! Day One, we are governing on behalf of the people!” Anderson posted on her Facebook page once results were in.

Anderson had resigned her seat on the Clayton Board of Education to run for the BOC seat. She will serve out the remainder of Gregory’s term through Dec. 31, 2022.

Anderson and Reaves were the top two vote-getters in a field of 10 Democrat candidates in the special election in September.

According to the Clayton Board of Elections, just 4.26% of the 43,992 eligible voters turned out for the runoff election Tuesday.