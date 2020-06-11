FOREST PARK — An alleged carjacking, attempted traffic stop, car accident and flight from police resulted in the arrest of three men; two of whom where shot when they fired at police.
According to the Clayton County Police Department, officers responded to a carjacking call at Vera Cruz Apartments in Forest Park Wednesday evening. The callers stated their vehicle had been stolen by five adult males and that the driver had been hit in the head with the butt of a gun.
Another officer who spotted the stolen car attempted to pull the men over. They gave chase and crashed outside the Laurel Pointe Apartments in Forest Park.
Police said there were three men in the vehicle at the time who ran off following the crash.
“During the foot chase, suspects brandished handguns and began firing upon officers,” a CCPD spokesman said. “The officers then returned fire to the suspects.”
Two of the men were shot — one in the shoulder and the other in the back. Both were taken to a local hospital for treatment.
“At this time it is believed that the injuries sustained by both of the male suspects are non-life threatening,” police said.
Of the three arrested, two are age 17 and the third is 20 years old.
Police said four handguns were recovered from the scene.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has taken over the investigation, and the officers involved have been placed on “routine administrative leave in accordance with department policy.”
