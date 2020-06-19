JONESBORO — The alleged Jonesboro Waffle House shooting suspect is in custody.
The arrest happened a little over an hour after the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office released Jasmine Monica Kirk’s name and photo.
According to the CCSO, Kirk was captured in Atlanta by Sheriff Victor Hill’s elite fugitive squad.
“She is now being transported to Georgia’s toughest para-military jail, better known as ‘The Hill-Ton,’” the sheriff said in a Nixle release.
Kirk is the suspect in the shooting death of a woman who was killed while sitting in the Waffle House parking lot waiting for her food order.
Jonesboro City Manager Ricky Clark said police were dispatched to the scene at 4 a.m. When police arrived, they attempted to render first aid, but the victim had already succumbed to her injuries.
The murder is the first in the city of Jonesboro since 2012.
