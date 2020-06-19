JONESBORO — The Jonesboro Police Department has identified the suspect in the Thursday morning Waffle House shooting.
According to the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office, the alleged shooter is Jasmine Monica Kirk. She’s described as a black female, standing 5’1” and weighing 130 pounds.
“Kirk should be considered armed and dangerous. If spotted, call 911 immediately,” the CCSO office said.
Sheriff Victor Hill has ordered Kirk placed No. 1 on his Top 10 Most Wanted list. He said he has called in his elite fugitive squad to “find her and bring her in.”
Kirk is alleged to have shot a woman in the parking lot of the Waffle House near Ga. Highway 54 in Jonesboro.
Jonesboro City Manager Ricky Clark said police were dispatched to the scene at 4 am. Where they found a woman who had been shot in the upper torso. Police attempted to render first aid, but the victim had already succumbed to her injuries.
The murder is the first in the city of Jonesboro since 2012.
Anyone with information about Kirk’s whereabouts can contact the Sheriff’s Office at 770-477-4479 or remain anonymous via the Nixle tip line.
