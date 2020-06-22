JONESBORO — The alleged Jonesboro Waffle House shooting suspect is in custody.
Jasmine Monica Kirk, 35, was booked into the Clayton County Jail Friday night on charges of malice murder, possession of a weapon during commission of a crime and discharging a firearm near a highway.
Kirk is accused of shooting and killing a woman while waiting for a food order in the parking lot of the Waffle House on Tara Boulevard near Ga. Highway 54.
Jonesboro City Manager Ricky Clark said police were dispatched to the restaurant at 4 a.m. Friday morning where they found the victim sitting in the passenger seat of a car.
“When police arrived, they attempted to render first aid, but the victim had already succumbed to her injuries,” Clark said.
Kirk was denied bond Saturday during her first appearance.
A preliminary hearing is set for July 27, followed by a bond hearing on July 31.
Kirk was arrested on a charge of driving without a license last July. She was sentenced to 12 months probation and 50 hours of community service. A $500 fine was suspended. In January a petition for violation of probation was filed.
Kirk remains in the Clayton County jail.
