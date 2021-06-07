JONESBORO — Charges have been dropped against Joshua Hidleburg who was misidentified as a suspect in the kidnapping of Caitlyn Payne on June 3.
Clayton County Police reached out to the public asking for help locating a man identified as Hidleburg who allegedly kidnapped Payne while looking at a rental home in Jonesboro.
Police said their initial investigation led them to Hidleburg as he has similar characteristics and hairstyle as described by an eyewitness of the kidnapping.
On Friday, police said Joshua Weaver was arrested while driving a peach Dodge Charger in Douglas County. Clayton police said Weaver admitted to his involvement in the kidnapping of Caitlyn Payne and admitted that he was her boyfriend.
Weaver told police he picked Payne up at a rental property but denied “placing his hands on the victim or forcing her into the vehicle.”
Payne later contacted Clayton police advising them she was safe in College Park. Following a visit with her Thursday morning, detectives said she was in good physical health.
Weaver remains in the Clayton County Jail on charges of kidnapping.
