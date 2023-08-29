Alleged local gang leader convicted of armed robbery of taxi driver

JONESBORO — An alleged local gang leader was recently convicted on armed robbery and other charges.
On Aug. 25, a Clayton County jury returned a guilty verdict against Brandon Shorter for armed robbery, aggravated assault, and six counts of Violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.
According to the Clayton County District Attorney's Office, the victim picked up three black males from Crestmont Court and drove the passengers to a residence on Flint River Road.
Prior to exiting the vehicle, all three subjects revealed guns and proceeded to rob the victim.
The victim told police he did not get a good look at the suspects as they were wearing mask, however, he did say they were young and between the ages of 16 to 17-years old.
The victim was able to provide police with the phone number the suspects used to request the taxi.
Information obtained from the taxi company was used to identify Brandon Shorter as a possible suspect.
On Jan. 3, 2020, a detective interviewed Shorter in the presence of his father and grandmother.
During the interview, Shorter admitted two co-defendants and himself were involved in the armed robbery. Shorter also confirmed all three males presented a gun during the robbery.
Instagram records would show the defendant tried to sell the same model iPhone 7 that was stolen from the victim.
Police also learned from Shorter's Instagram records that he is the leader of a criminal street gang named BDA (Bout Dat Action) — a claimed affiliate of the Bloods.
