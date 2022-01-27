Ethan Crumbley, who is accused of killing four people in a school shooting at a Michigan high school in November, is planning on using an insanity defense at trial, according to a court filing.
Crumbley's defense attorneys filed a notice on Thursday saying that they plan to "assert the defense of insanity at the time of the alleged offense."
CNN has reached out to Crumbley's attorneys and the Oakland County Prosecutor's office for comment.
Crumbley is currently facing 24 charges, including one count of terrorism causing death and four counts of first-degree murder.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
