Allen edges Cox in runoff election for Clayton County Sheriff

JONESBORO — With 100% of precincts reporting Tuesday night’s runoff election for Clayton County, Interim Clayton County Sheriff Levon Allen beat Clarence Cox by fewer than 300 votes.
Allen received 7,716 votes (50.88%) while Cox received 7,450 (49.12%).
The election went to a runoff after the March 21 special election to determine who will serve the remainder of former Sheriff Victor Hill’s term through December 2024.
Last month, Hill was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison on civil rights violations and was recently ordered to report to a federal prison in Arkansas by May 15.
In the five-candidate field to replace Hill, the top two candidates were Allen and Cox. Allen received the most votes but did not get more than 50%, sending the election to a runoff between Allen and Cox.
Allen snagged 7,712 votes (46.96%) while Clarence Cox received 4,706 votes (28.6%).
Chris Storey was third with 2,600 votes, Dwayne Fabian was fourth with 862 votes, and Terry Evans fifth with 544 votes.
Early voting in the runoff was held April 10 to 14 with 7,962 voters casting ballots.
Turnout for the runoff was 15,175 (8.33%) of 182,085 registered voters.
