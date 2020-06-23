JONESBORO – Alzheimer’s Association, Georgia Chapter is has received a local grant from Edward C. Fogg III & Lisbeth A. Fogg Charitable Trust.
The grant will fund the Step Up the Pace Alzheimer’s research program with the Alzheimer’s Association.
These funds will support the Tau Pipeline Enabling Program (T-PEP), a funding research initiative that seeks to delay, slow or prevent Alzheimer’s and other dementia by accelerating tau research breakthroughs. This initiative aims to shorten the timeline from discoveries to clinical studies that evaluate their potential as effective treatments stop or slow disease progression.
“We are incredibly grateful to the Fogg Charitable Trust for their continued generosity over the past several years,” said Linda Davidson, executive director, Alzheimer’s Association, Georgia Chapter. "This research program has enormous potential to possibly delay, slow or even prevent Alzheimer’s dementia. As a leader of the movement to end Alzheimer’s disease, the Alzheimer’s Association has been involved in every major advance in Alzheimer’s research and we are excited where these studies will lead us.”
More than 16 million family and friends, including 540,000 in Georgia, provide unpaid care to people with Alzheimer's or other dementias in the United States. To help family caregivers navigate the complex and quickly changing environment, the Alzheimer’s Association has also offered additional guidance to families at alz.org/COVID19
To learn more about the Alzheimer's Association Step Up the Pace research initiative or information about the Alzheimer’s Association, visit alz.org or call 800-272-3900.
