ATLANTA – The Alzheimer’s Association, Georgia Chapter is hosting a statewide Caregiver Resource Fair, a virtual three-hour program that will help Alzheimer’s and dementia caregivers find local resources and talk to experts who can explain and give more insight to the many programs available in the state.
The event is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 30 at 9:30 a.m.
The program will include speakers from The Georgia Council of Community Ombudsman, The Georgia Hospice and Palliative Care Organization of Georgia, The Area Agencies on Aging, Elder Care Attorney and Legal Specialist, as well as representatives from the Alzheimer’s Association.
“The Association is excited to host this virtual event for caregivers, especially during this difficult time of living in a pandemic”, said Buffy Hankinson, program manager, Alzheimer’s Association, Georgia Chapter. “The topics that will be discussed are often some of the most asked about programs and services by caregivers throughout Georgia, so this resource fair will give people a unique opportunity to learn about multiple programs in one format."
To learn more or to register, call 800-272-3900 or visit http://bit.ly/CRF2021.
In addition to the Caregiver Resource Fair, the Alzheimer’s Association, Georgia Chapter hosts free virtual education training monthly. To learn more, visit alz.org/Georgia.
