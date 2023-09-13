FOREST PARK — When Amazon employee and 2008 Huie Elementary School graduate Tommy Quach learned about the school supply drive at the Amazon delivery station, he wanted to volunteer by giving back to the school that gave so much to him.

On Aug. 30, Amazon employees from the nearby delivery station — along with Amazon Delivery Service Provider Delivery King Logistics — delivered backpacks, books, school supplies, and snacks to Huie Elementary to address the needs of students experiencing homelessness.

