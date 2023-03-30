Amazon Future Engineer_1.jpg

Six Clayton County schools will receive support from Amazon to promote the pursuit of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) careers.

Amazon announced Thursday that it will provide funding for computer science education to six Clayton County schools.

Under its Amazon Future Engineer initiative, Amazon will reach more than 21,000 students in Clayton and DeKalb county school systems and Atlanta Public Schools. Amazon Future Engineer is the company’s childhood-to-career computer science program designed to inspire students from underserved and historically underrepresented communities to pursue science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) careers. The program aims to build life-changing skills in computer science and coding, preparing them to obtain jobs that will be in high demand in the future.

