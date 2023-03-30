Amazon announced Thursday that it will provide funding for computer science education to six Clayton County schools.
Under its Amazon Future Engineer initiative, Amazon will reach more than 21,000 students in Clayton and DeKalb county school systems and Atlanta Public Schools. Amazon Future Engineer is the company’s childhood-to-career computer science program designed to inspire students from underserved and historically underrepresented communities to pursue science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) careers. The program aims to build life-changing skills in computer science and coding, preparing them to obtain jobs that will be in high demand in the future.
Clayton schools taking part in the Amazon Future Engineer initiative are Mundys Mill Middle School, Forest Park High School, Elite Scholars Academy, Babb Middle School, Forest Park Middle School, and North Clayton Middle School.
“We’ve seen tremendous progress in the last few years, but studies still show that only about half of high schools across the country offer computer science courses, with rural and urban schools and schools with economically disadvantaged and BIPOC students even less likely to offer the curriculum,” said Victor Reinoso, global director of Amazon's philanthropic education initiatives. “Every young person should have equitable access to the education they need to reach their full potential. At Amazon, we are committed to creating a diverse pipeline of tech students in Georgia and hiring homegrown talent to help keep this region strong for years to come.”
Amazon Future Engineer will continue its work with Atlanta Public Schools, Clayton County Public Schools, DeKalb County School District and other educational partners to support local elementary, middle and high schools with high-quality computer science courses, teacher professional development, and real-world career exploration learning experiences for thousands of students across the state.
“Industry partnerships like the Amazon Future Engineer Program produce a win/win situation for both businesses and partner school districts” said Georgia Department of Education Deputy Superintendent for Career, Technical, and Agricultural Education Dr. Barbara Wall.” The students receive relevant computer science instruction, and industry partners have an opportunity to help shape their future workforce.”
Amazon Future Engineer is currently available in the U.S., UK, France, Canada, India, and Germany.
In 2022, the program reached 1.9 million students in the U.S. and 3.2 million students from underrepresented communities globally with real-world-inspired virtual and hands-on computer science project learning.
This academic year, Amazon will award $16 million in college scholarships and industry internship offers to 400 U.S.-based high school seniors pursuing degrees in computer science or engineering, almost doubling the $22 million in scholarships that have been awarded since the program launched in 2019. Additionally, for the fourth year in a row, Amazon will name ten Teacher of the Year honorees, providing over $30,000 in grants for each teacher and their school. These efforts are part of Amazon’s more than $25 million annual commitment to increase student access to computer science opportunities, inspire youth to explore STEM career pathways, and promote diversity and inclusion in tech the industry.
