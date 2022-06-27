Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Fayette, south central Fulton and Clayton Counties through 515 PM EDT... At 452 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was over Riverdale, or 7 miles northwest of Jonesboro, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...40 to 50 mph wind, pea sized hail and frequent cloud to ground lightning. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Fayetteville, Jonesboro, Peachtree City, East Point, Union City, Forest Park, Riverdale, College Park, Fairburn, Tyrone, Morrow, Lovejoy, Lake City, Bonanza, Jw Smith Reservoir, Sandy Creek, Irondale and Conley. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN; MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH