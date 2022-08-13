An alligator trapper captured the injured gator July 1 in a pond in Deltona, Florida, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission told CNN in a statement. Several passersby had shared photos to social media of the animal swimming behind a Subway store, according to CNN affiliate WESH. The photos show the knife apparently lodged in the animal's head, and visible from above the surface of the water as it swam.
The 4-foot-9 reptile was humanely euthanized because of the injury, said the commission.
It's not clear how the gator ended up with a knife in its head, but the commission is investigating the incident. It is illegal to intentionally injure or kill an alligator in Florida under state Statute 379.409.
The Sunshine State is home to around 1.3 million gators -- but serious injuries to humans caused by the reptiles are rare, says the commission. It urged concerned residents to call the Nuisance Alligator Hotline if they're worried about a local gator and to contact the Wildlife Alert Hotline (1-888-404-FWCC) with anonymous tips if they know about the Deltona stabbing.
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Scenes from the Atlanta Falcons' 27-23 win over the Detroit Lions on August 12, 2022. Click for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.