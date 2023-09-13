JONESBORO — Clayton County Commissioner Alieka Anderson will be recognized as a 2023 honoree at the Third Annual Chase W. Dillion Youth Humanitarian Awards Sunday, Sept. 17 at 5 p.m.
The event will be held at New Black Wall Street, 8109 Mall Pkwy., Stonecrest.
The Youth Humanitarian Awards recognizes and highlights those who are making an impact within their communities.
“I consider it a great privilege to be an honoree at this year’s Youth Humanitarian Awards,” said Anderson. “As someone who has spent their life pouring into our youth I am so grateful to be recognized by an organization that is working to do the same.”
