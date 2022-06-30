JONESBORO — Andrew Young is a pastor, ambassador, civil rights leader, mayor and now a farmer.
As someone who has dedicated his life to helping humanity, Young’s newest endeavor, aquaponics, or growing food in water, aims to ensure no one goes hungry.
Young’s plan, through the Andrew J. Young Foundation, is to build a model aquaponics farm facility in Clayton County to teach the world to feed itself, he said.
While addressing the Board of Commissioners June 21, Young said that he selected the area due to its proximately to Hartsfield-Jackson. The international airport will allow people from around the world to fly and learn how to grow food in water.
“We are doing something the world needs,” Young said.
Plans to build can now move forward following, the board’s unanimous approval to rezone a 5-acre plot on Mt. Zion Road from general business to agriculture. The farm will be the largest in the Southeast and the first in the United States built by the foundation, according to Gaurav Kumar, foundation president.
Kumar said the farm will employ 20 full-time people, host a farmer’s market every weekend and donate 10% of its harvest to the community. A training facility is also planned.
Kumar explained the 1-acre hydroponics farm can grow 10 times more food using 5% of water and 10% of the energy compared to traditional farming.
Noting the continued population growth and having visited around the world, Young said he felt he had to help the rest of the world feed itself.
“We’re looking forward to doing some great things with your foundation,” BOC Chair Jeff Turner said.
