JONESBORO — It’s time for Clayton County Humane Society’s 18th Annual Quilts For Paws fundraiser.
This year, more than 80 quilts and items such as handbags, wallets, Christmas stockings, embroidered prayer shawls, Santa bags and holiday bow ties for dogs.
“We’ve got a nice variety of things, and we’re really excited about everything,” said Denise Greer, quilt sale chair and quilter. “It’s been a great year for our group, and we have so many talented people who do this for the animals.”
All funds raised will go to support the animals at the no-kill shelter.
“It’s a win-win,” Greer said. “We love doing it, and the fur kids at the shelter are taken care of.”
Karen Kelly, CCHS fundraising chair, said the sale is a big boost to the shelter’s coffers.
“We’ve had a lot of vet bills this year with several animals needing surgery,” she said. “Every penny will go to help our precious animals.”
A bake sale and raffle will also be held during the quilt sale.
Kelly said she’s grateful to all the wonderful quilters who make the items for the sale.
“They love what they do and they certainly love animals,” she said. “We greatly appreciate all their hard work.”
The sale will be held on Sept. 17 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Quilt N’Fabrics, 935 Lanier Ave. Suite 1014 in Fayetteville.
“The sale is a great time to find beautiful holiday gifts for yourself of family while supporting a great cause,” Kelly said.
(0) comments
