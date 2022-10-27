JONESBORO — The annual Good Shepherd Classic 2022 is right around the corner.
The clay shooting event raises money for the Good Shepherd Clinic which provides free medical care to uninsured residents or those who have limited financial resources.
The classic will be held Nov. 18 at the Cherokee Rose Shooting Resort, 895 Baptist Camp Road in Griffin. Breakfast and on-site registration is from 8:15-9 a.m. Birds fly at 9:15 a.m.
Tickets are $150 per person or $600 per team. The entry fee includes a continental breakfast and lunch, first, second and third place trophies and shotgun raffle.
To register or sign up as an event sponsor, visit www.goodshepherdclassic2022.rsvpify.com.
