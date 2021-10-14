MORROW — Combine your love of friends, pasta and pups at the Clayton County Humane Society’s annual Pasta for Paws spaghetti dinner fundraiser on Oct. 23.

All monies raised will go toward caring for animals at the Humane Society, a no-kill animal shelter.

CCHS Fundraising Chair Karen Kelly said they’re thrilled to host Pasta for Paws this year. Last year’s event was cancelled due to the pandemic.

“Rescue doesn’t stop because of a pandemic,” she said. “Because so many of our fundraisers were cancelled last year, we’re in desperate need to raise money so we can continue to take care of the many, many animals in need until we can find them their forever homes.”

This year’s event will look a little different. Diners will eat outside together under tents.

Kelly said CCHS is trying their best to host the event while being responsible and safe.

While enjoying their meals, diners will be treated to live bluegrass music from 4-7 p.m.

Raffle prizes will be awarded and a silent auction will be held inside the fellowship hall.

Kelly said they’ve had a number of items donated including an autographed Trisha Yearwood cook book, footballs signed by former UGA Coach Vince Dooley, artwork, gift baskets and quilts.

“Pasta has become a big part of the Humane Society and our community,” Kelly said. “We all have a really good time, and we’re looking forward to spending it together.”

For a minimum donation of $12, attendees will receive a spaghetti dinner with meat or vegetarian sauce, salad, bread, drink and dessert.

Pasta for Paws will be held on Saturday, Oct. 23 from 4-8 p.m. at the Morrow First United Methodist Church, 5985 Jonesboro Road in Morrow.

Tickets can be purchased in advance at Two By Two Thrift Shop, 150 N. McDonough St. in Jonesboro, on Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets are also available for online at www.claytoncountyhumane.org/pfp2021tickets/.

For more information about the Humane Society and see animal available for adoption, visit www.claytoncountyhumane.org.