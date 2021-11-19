MORROW — Clayton County Parks and Recreation is hosting its annual Yule Log Celebration at Reynolds Nature Preserve.
The event will be held on Dec. 3 from 7-9 p.m. and will include a bonfire, storytelling, music and refreshments.
Attendees should bring their own mug for cocoa.
Parking will be at Morrow Elementary School, 6115 Reynolds Road in Morrow. Shuttles will be provided.
The event is free to attend.
For more information, visit www.claytonparks.com.
