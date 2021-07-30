JONESBORO — Clayton County Community Development Department will open applications for the Essential Home Repair Program.
The program provides financial assistance to make home repairs for qualifying homeowners which includes roofing, electrical, heating, air conditioning and plumbing.
Qualifications are:
• Clayton resident over the age of 62, disabled or veteran
• Must be a single-family detached home
• Must be principal residence for the last five year
• Must meet income requirements as determined by the Housing Urban Development guidelines
Telephone applications will be accepted from 8 a.m. Aug. 18 to 5 p.m. Aug. 19.
To apply, call 678-632-1670. Callers will be placed on a list for eligibility evaluation and will be contacted to review requirements.
