JONESBORO — Applications are being accepted for the 2023-24 Clayton County Youth Commission.
The Youth Commission is a program for 9-12th graders that provides leadership opportunities and workforce readiness through positive learning experiences.
Applicants must meet following requirements:
• Resident of Clayton County
• Willing to commit to at least a one-year term of service
•Willing to serve on county boards and committees as appointed and attend all meetings
• Willing to participate in Clayton County Board of Commission sponsored service projects, programs and special events
• Willing to attend and actively participate in all meetings, service projects and special events sponsored by the youth commission.
Applications will be accepted through March 31. To apply, visit https://claytoncountyforms.claytoncountyga.gov/youth-commission-application/
