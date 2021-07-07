JONESBORO — The Arc of Clayton County is joining One Voice Georgia in observing the 31st anniversary of the American’s With Disabilities Act with a celebration set for July 26, 9 a.m., at the Clayton Center at 217 Stockbridge Road, Jonesboro.

Local and state government officials will be on hand to speak on the importance of the ADA and the future of the law that protects the rights of those with disabilities. Officials who have confirmed their attendance include state Rep. Kim Schofield and Clayton County Commissioner Felicia Franklin. Others who may be in attendance include Congressman David Scott and Congresswoman Nikema Williams.

In addition to government officials, providers and advocates of disability services will speak on current services and the direction they feel would be best for the future of the ADA.

Outgoing Arc State Director Stacey Ramirez will be recognized for her service, and incoming Arc State Director Shannon Mattox will be welcomed.

Onsite voter registration will be available, as well, provided by the Clayton County Voter Registration Office.

A virtual race will highlight the event, featuring clients who receive services, staff members and members of the public who will be photographed crossing the finish line. Their photos will be posted at #ONEVOICEGA.

Breakfast will be provided by Chick-fil-A.

For more information, contact The Arc of Clayton County at 404-281-7322.