Archives presentation to highlight National Cemeteries

William Ray is buried at the Marietta National Cemetery. Ray, of Bravo Company, 1/14th Infantry Battalion, 4th Infantry Division; was killed in Vietnam on Nov. 6, 1969 during an attack on Landing Zone St. George near Pleiku.

 FILE PHOTO BY ANTHONY RHOADS

The Georgia Archives Lunch and Learn presentation — “Our National Cemeteries: In Georgia, Across the Nation, and Around the World” — by Jamie Mitchum is scheduled for Friday, June 9.

It will be held from noon to 1 p.m. at the Georgia Archives, 5800 Jonesboro Road, Morrow.

