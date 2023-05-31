Archives presentation to highlight National Cemeteries

The Georgia Archives Lunch and Learn presentation — “Our National Cemeteries: In Georgia, Across the Nation, and Around the World” — by Jamie Mitchum is scheduled for Friday, June 9.
It will be held from noon to 1 p.m. at the Georgia Archives, 5800 Jonesboro Road, Morrow.
The Lunch and Learn presentation is free and no registration is required.
Mitchum will discuss the history and current setup of our nation's network of National Cemeteries.
Everyone knows Arlington, but there are five government agencies that operate and maintain nearly 300 national cemeteries throughout the United States, its territories, and in many foreign countries.
Mitchum will tell a few stories he picked up along the way and underline what a magnificent job we do, as a nation, of caring for our deceased veterans and providing this final, and most sacred benefit.
In particular, he’ll cover the five Veteran Cemeteries in Georgia, two of which he served as director.
Jamie Mitchum is a Charleston S.C. native. Following high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and retired 25 years later as a master sergeant.
His assignments included six stateside installations, four tours in Europe, and deployments to Cairo, Egypt, and Operation Restore Hope in Mogadishu, Somalia.
As a Department of Defense Civilian, he worked for US Africa Command in Stuttgart, Germany, and U.S. Army Europe in Heidelberg, Germany.
From 2014-20 he was a cemetery director for the National Cemetery Administration, Department of Veterans Affairs.
In this capacity, he was honored to direct burial services to more 15,000 veterans and spouses at five National Cemeteries throughout the nation — including the Marietta and Georgia National Cemeteries north of Atlanta.
In addition to his former career with the NCA, he has visited 18 of the 22 American World War I and World War II cemeteries in Europe and more than 60 National and State VA Cemeteries in the U.S. and Puerto Rico, and has visited Arlington National numerous times since 1974.
