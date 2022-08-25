Many people in the northern hemisphere have spent the summer reaching for a boozy drink at the end of the day to take the edge off the scorching, dry heat. It turns out that a tipple may be just what plants need too.

A peer-reviewed study published Thursday in the journal Plant and Cell Physiology suggests that ethanol -- or alcohol -- can help plants survive in times of drought, even for as long as two weeks without water.

