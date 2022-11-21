RIVERDALE — An argument between friends led to murder Nov. 19 in Riverdale.
Tyrone Taylor is accused of shooting an unnamed victim multiple times at a home on Black Bend Court in Riverdale.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
RIVERDALE — An argument between friends led to murder Nov. 19 in Riverdale.
Tyrone Taylor is accused of shooting an unnamed victim multiple times at a home on Black Bend Court in Riverdale.
Clayton County police said their investigation revealed an ongoing dispute between Taylor, 36, and the victim led to the shooting.
Taylor has been charged with malice murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, 2 in 5 Americans chose to welcome a feline friend into their household. Stacker examined YouGov data on cat breeds and presented the 25 most popular in America. Click for more.Most popular cat breeds in America
Education reporter Heather Middleton joined the Clayton News and Henry Herald in 2002.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.