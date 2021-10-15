FOREST PARK — An argument has led to the death of a Forest Park man.

Cameron Bell Palmer, 32, was stabbed and shot following what police called a “heated argument” with Jalessia A. Brown, 31 on Oct. 9.

Clayton County police said Brown fled the scene following the attack. She was later arrested on Oct. 10 by the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit.

Police said following an interview with detectives, Brown admitted to the murder.

Brown is charged with felony murder and aggravated assault.