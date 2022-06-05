RIVERDALE — Clayton County police have identified both the victim and suspect in Thursday’s shooting at an O’Reilly Auto Parts store in Riverdale.
Willie Heath, 25, died from his injuries after he was shot by Raheem Titre, 26, following an argument over a car part on June 2, police said.
The argument escalated, ending with Titre allegedly shooting Heath with a handgun.
Police said Titre ran from the scene but was later caught and arrested on charges of murder, reckless conduct, aggravated assault, criminal damage to property and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.
Titre remains in the Clayton County Jail without bond. A preliminary hearing set for June 14.
