JONESBORO — A disturbance call to Mt. Zion Road led to a vehicle chase for Clayton County police Thursday.
Officers responded to find a argument between a man and woman became physical when the male suspect threatened to stab the woman.
Police noted the incident was not random and that the pair are not strangers.
The chase began when the male took off in a car. Police said officers from the Sheriff’s Office brought the chase to an end and took the male into custody.
“No citizens were injured as a result of this pursuit,” Clayton police said. “No officers were injured during pursuit.”
