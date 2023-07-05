Armed robbery suspect arrested after returning to scene of crime

RIVERDALE — According to information released by the Clayton County Police Department, on July 5, an armed robbery suspect was arrested June 21 after he returned to the same address two hours later.
Mauricio Reynaldo Branwell-Ramos, 19, of 192 Aaron Court, Riverdale, was charged with armed robbery, theft by taking-motor vehicle; possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony; giving a false information; name and date of birth; unlicensed driver; and aggravated assault.
Branwell-Ramos also had active warrants for theft of services and obstructing or hindering officers from July of 2022.
Branwell-Ramos is scheduled for preliminary hearing July 12 and a bond hearing July 14 in Clayton County Magistrate Court.
According to the Clayton County Police Department, on June 21 at 8:25 a.m., officers responded to the 100th block of Aaron Court in Riverdale in reference to an armed robbery.
During the investigation, officers learned the victim was taking groceries into her home when the suspect approached her, held her at gunpoint, and stole her car and house keys.
The suspect then entered the victim’s vehicle for about two minutes and then proceeded to run north on Aaron Court.
At about 10:30 a.m., the CCPD said a neighbor observed the suspect return to the victim’s home to steal the vehicle.
The neighbor was able to follow the vehicle while calling 911. The neighbor kept a visual on the vehicle until police arrived.
Branwell-Ramos was taken into custody without incident and the CCPS said a Glock .45 was recovered.
"The Clayton County Police Department would like to extend our appreciation to the neighbor that remained vigilant during this incident," a statement from the CCPD read.
The CCPD released a video of the arrest and it's available at
