Armed robbery suspect arrested after returning to scene of crime

RIVERDALE — According to information released by the Clayton County Police Department, on July 5, an armed robbery suspect was arrested June 21 after he returned to the same address two hours later.

Mauricio Reynaldo Branwell-Ramos, 19, of 192 Aaron Court, Riverdale, was charged with armed robbery, theft by taking-motor vehicle; possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony; giving a false information; name and date of birth; unlicensed driver; and aggravated assault.

