CONLEY — The criminal dominoes continue to fall in the Conley area, according to Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill.
Vincent Raymond Hughes became another over the last few weeks to be arrested in a 5-mile radius of a gang-related shooting resulted in the death of 7-year-old Gabriel Vasquez on April 11.
According to Hill, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit found that Hughes had been uploading child pornography to social media. Working in tandem with the GBI, Hill said his Elite Fugitive Squad cornered Hughes in a residence on Thurman Street in Conley. After jumping from a second story window, Hughes was caught and taken into custody in the early morning hours of April 29.
“Hughes confessed to the GBI to multiple statutory rapes and child molestations involving children under the age of 15 as well as being in possession of child pornography,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a Nixle alert.
Hughes is currently in the Clayton County jail on false information/fail to register/sex offender registry charges. Hughes is also wanted out of Douglas County on probation violation charges.
On Sunday, April 26, Hill’s Elite Special Forces arrested Shunderrious Bankston when he fled Clayton County police during a traffic stop. According to Hill, Bankston is a YSL gang member in the Conley area. He was arrested in a Brookhaven motel and is facing several charges including aggravated assault and participation in criminal gang activity.
Both men are now “facing the wall at Georgia’s toughest para-military jail known as ‘The Hill-ton’.”
Hill noted that more than 60 arrests have been made in the Conley area since Vasquez’s death on April 11.
“We will not stop targeting known gang members until someone tells us who killed the child,” Hill said.
