MORROW — Morrow police are offering a $10,000 reward for information on the person or person believed to have set fire to The District, formerly known as Olde Towne Morrow early Saturday morning.
According to police, it took the Morrow and Clayton County fire departments several hours to put out the fire which spread to three historic homes on the property. Interim Morrow Police Chief David Snively said The District has been a frequent target of vandals.
“Our detectives have successfully identified several previous offenders, including an attempted arsonist; and we will work tirelessly with fire investigators to determine the exact events surrounding this incident as well,” Snively said in a release.
Morrow Fire Chief Roger Swint said the location and intensity of the fire is suspicious.
“Early indications suggest this fire is likely the result of arson or fire setting by a person or persons.”
Swint has requested help from the State Fire Marshal’s Investigation Unit which will include the use of canines to determine the fire origin and cause.
City Manager Jeff Baker said two of the buildings had been under contract and architectural plans were in review for two others for commercial space.
He called the loss a devastating setback as well as a tragic loss of history referring to the Napier-Small house an 1846 Greek-revival home listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
“This is a very sad day for our community,” said Mayor John Lampl said.
He said The District has become an important community gathering space, the home of many city events and the site of several new businesses.
“The loss of these beautiful, historic homes at the heart of our city is a cruel blow to the residents and community members who utilize this area,” Lampl said. “We grieve with our community, and with the business owners who have poured their dreams into this venue; and we are committed to identifying and holding responsible anyone who was involved in the catastrophic damage caused by this fire.”
The fire began around midnight on June 4. At around 8:45 p.m. June 3, police said a group of individuals had been in the area of The District.
Anyone with information on the fire or of those seen around the location hours before is asked to call the Morrow Police Department at 770-961-4006 or Georgia Arson Control at 1-800-282-5804.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.