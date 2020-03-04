JONESBORO — Arts Clayton Gallery has appointed four new members to its board of directors.
The new members are: Neat Robinson, Biff Driver, T.J. McGinnis and Bruce Millar.
They join President Lisa Barney, Intermediate Past President Krystal Pate, 1st Vice President Joel Aviles, 2nd Vice Present Connie Hopkins, Secretary Dr. Cephus Jackson and Treasurer David Crow.
As board members, the group is responsible in guiding gallery exhibits, community programs and arts education initiatives.
“I look forward to leading the Board of Arts Clayton through arts and education initiatives that benefit Clayton County and the south metro area. I am confident that the vision of our Board will strengthen community efforts to bring diverse programming and cultural experiences to reach more students, citizens, and visitors through the arts,” said Lisa Barney.
For more information about Arts Clayton, visit www.artsclayton.org or call 770-473-5410.
