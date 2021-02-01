JONESBORO — Two new exhibits at Arts Clayton Gallery seek to uplift and bring positivity to viewers.
“It’s what we need right now,” said Courtney Hurst, Art Services & Operations manager.
The Allan Vigil Georgia Gallery features work by Marie Thomas, a renowned Atlanta photographer. The show titled Trilogy presents her work in collections of three. The portraits stand on their own but present a compelling story when placed together.
“We love her eye and her storytelling ability,” Hurst said. “She is able to show who they are — their essence.”
Arts Clayton’s Feature Gallery offers Love: An Ode to Humanity. The collection is made up of several local artists and offers guests a visual representation of what love means to them.
“We wanted to bring love and light to our community,” Hurst said. “We think we’ve done that with our new exhibits.”
Both shows run through Feb. 25. Arts Clayton Gallery, 136 South Main St., is open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is free to visit.
Due to the pandemic, masks are required and hand sanitizer is available.
For more information, visit www.artsclayton.org.
