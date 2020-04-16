JONESBORO — Arts Clayton isn’t going to let the quarantine slow down its pursuit of education using arts. The gallery has put together home projects challenging students to learn to paint, what you can do with recyclables, making a coffee filter ocean and reading.
Every Monday, visit Art Clayton’s Facebook and Instagram to follow along with the gallery’s 30-day art challenge.
On Tuesdays, DYI an art project with a teaching artist. On Wednesdays students will learn how to make art using things like plastic water bottles. The gallery has put together 20 free art kits. Call 770-473-5775 to get a kit while supplies last.
Thursdays students will learn the Art of Reading. There will be a story and a coordinating art project. On Fridays, students can take a virtual tour of Arts Clayton showcasing art from the gallery’s permanent collection.
The free classes will be offered through end of May.
All projects can be viewed at www.artsclayton.org, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/artsclayton/ and Instagram at www.instagram.com/artsclayton/.
