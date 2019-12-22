JONESBORO — Calling all artists! Arts Clayton Gallery is holding its annual Juried Fine Art Show and Competition.
Artists of all mediums are invited to compete. The deadline is Jan. 3. Awards for Best of Show, first, second and third place will be awarded. Artists can submit up to four entries. The cost is $30 for gallery members and $40 for non-members.
This year’s juror is Greg Blair, an artist, framer, gallery director and owner of Dogwood Gallery & Framer in Tyrone.
Artists will be notified of their acceptance by Jan. 10. Artwork must be delivered to the gallery between Jan. 23-25. On Feb. 7, the gallery will host an opening reception and awards presentation from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
For more information or to obtain a entry form, visit www.artsclayton.org or email Courtney Hurst at courtney.hurst@artsclayton.org.
Arts Clayton Gallery is location at 136 South Main St. in Jonesboro.