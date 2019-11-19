JONESBORO — Raise your hand if you’ve got someone on your list who’s impossible to buy for.
Arts Clayton Gallery’s Merry Market may be able to help.
This year, the market spotlights more than 50 local artists featuring everything from handmade outerwear and clothing, turned wood, food, jewelry and Christmas ornaments.
“You’ll find things here you won’t find anywhere else,” said Courtney Hurst, art services manager. “Our pieces are handcrafted and unique.”
Additionally, she said, buying locally will help to support artists.
“They get to show off their talent and skills while sharing their work with the community,” she said.
Hurst said the gallery will continually restock the market throughout the holiday season, giving shoppers an array of items to choose from.
The market is open through Dec. 21 at Arts Clayton, 136 Main St. in Jonesboro, Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
In addition to the market, the gallery is hosting holiday events for children.
♦ Free Ornament Workshop — Nov. 25 from 1 to 3 p.m. Kids can make all the ornaments they’d like to. They’ll take half home to decorate their own tree. The other half will decorate the County Commissioners Christmas Tree. The event is free. To register, call 770-473-5775.
♦ The Polar Express Party — Dec. 7 from 11 am. to 1 p.m. Kids will get to make ornaments, a Santa sign, snow slime and a sliver bells necklace. Children can come dressed in their pajamas and take a ride on the Polar Express to the North Pole and dance the afternoon away during the Hot Chocolate Dance Party. The cost is $10 and pre-registration is required. To register, call 770-473-5775.
For more information about Arts Clayton, visit www.artsclayton.org.