JONESBORO — Hundreds of events have been cancelled around the metro area due to the coronavirus. Unfortunately, many have been some of the largest fundraisers of the year for local non-profit organizations.
In Clayton County, one of Arts Clayton Gallery’s biggest fundraisers, Arte Gras, was postponed on March 14. The annual gala raises money for the gallery’s school programs like Read to Succeed Through the Arts, Studio Steam and Artist In Residency enrichment at schools.
Despite the postponement, Executive Director Linda Crissey remains optimistic.
“We are out of pocket some, but we’re working with our vendors,” she said.
The event has been rescheduled for Aug. 15 at the Morrow Center.
Additionally, Crissey said she has hopes the gallery’s annual golf tournament fundraiser will take place as scheduled in June.
“We hope and pray everyday that everyone can get tested and we can flatten the coronavirus curve,” Crissey said. We’ve accepted that we had to postpone, but once we can begin socializing again we’ll be ready to roll.”
Crissey said exhibits have been rescheduled, noting the possibilities are endless when the virus lifts.
“We’ll be ready for the public to come back in again, and we can double down on what we’re offering to our community,” she said. “Everyone will be excited to just get out of the house and we’ll be here for them.”
She said gallery staff will be looking for new and creative opportunities to offer.
“We remain ever optimistic our service to our community will pick up where we left off,” she said.
However, Crissey cautioned that things could change depending on COVID-19.
“At this point I don’t expect anything major to change, and we’re at a place we can continue for now, but it could be a different story in another month,” she said. To learn more about Arts Clayton Gallery and upcoming fundraisers, visit www.artsclayton.org.
The coronavirus has caused much of the country to hit pause on life with many restaurants and stores closing or altering how they do business. Residents are asked to practice social distancing and avoid contact with those who are ill. To help stay healthy, everyone should be washing their hands frequently for at least 20 seconds with soap and water or alcohol-based hand sanitizer while covering your nose and mouth with a tissue or elbow when coughing or sneezing. If at all possible, stay home, making only necessary trips like a doctor’s visit or grocery shopping.
For more information about the virus, visit the Center for Disease Control’s website at www.cdc.gov.
