JONESBORO — Arts Clayton has received a Cultural Facilities Grant from the Georgia Council for the Arts.
The GCA awarded a total of $570,000 in funding to 79 entities in 58 counties. Cultural Facilities is a new grant program this year that will provide funding for the renovation, restoration, preservation or acquisition of a building to be used for arts programming. It also provides assistance to purchase equipment needed to support arts programs.
“The Vibrant Communities Grant, along with our new Cultural Facilities Grant, have allowed GCA to support some of the most impactful arts programming happening in communities of all sizes throughout the state,” said Karen Paty, executive director for Georgia Council for the Arts. “These grants invest not only in the cultural infrastructure, buildings, classrooms, theatres, museums, that support the creation of great programs, but also the downtowns, libraries, community centers and schools that invite Georgians to connect with one another and with meaningful arts experiences in their everyday lives.”
Arts Clayton has been part of the Clayton community for more than 30 years. The gallery’s mission includes supporting education for students in schools, provide venues and exhibit opportunities for Georgia artists and promote the arts in community development as a means of strengthening the economic vitality and improving the quality of life for families who live, work and study.
To learn more about Arts Clayton, visit www.artsclayton.org.