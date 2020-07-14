JONESBORO — For the first since the coronavirus pandemic took hold, Arts Clayton is reopening its gallery with a new exhibit entitled “Freedom: A Salute to our Veterans.”
Curated items include Vietnan War memorabilia collected by local soldiers during their time spent in country. From photographs taken during the war and uniforms worn to the medals earned during the conflict, several personal items are on display.
The exhibit also includes a Patriotic Salute and Retrospective featuring photographs by Larry McDonald.
“We wanted to build the grand July 4th celebration,” said Linda Crissey, executive director. “Freedom is the founding principle of our country, freedom is the heart of family gatherings and freedom embodies the respect that we have for those who proudly served and have served in the military.”
Guests visiting Arts Clayton are asked to wear a mask and allow space for social distancing. The gallery will have hand sanitizer available at the front desk. “Freedom” will be on display through July 30, Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. As always, the exhibit is free to visit.
Arts Clayton is located at 136 South Main St. in Jonesboro. For more information, visit www.artsclayton.org.
