JONESBORO — Art Clayton Gallery’s 2020 Juried Fine Art Show and Competition is an eclectic mix of art, from painting in acrylics and oils to drawing, glass and mixed media collage.
Gallery Manager Courtney Forte said showcasing such a wide variety of art can give viewers a whole new perspective.
“It brings attention to the different ways artists express themselves,” she said. “It also exposes our visitors to something they may not have known they liked.”
This year’s show features 51 pieces from 30 different artists. Forte said they received more than 100 submissions to the show. Greg Blair, an artist, framer, gallery director and owner of Dogwood Gallery & Framer in Tyrone, served as juror.
On Feb. 7 at 6:30 p.m., the gallery is hosting the show’s opening reception and awards ceremony. Awards for Best of Show, first, second and third place will be awarded. The Best of Show winner’s piece will be purchased by the gallery as part of its permanent collection. The winner will also receive a solo show later this year.
In addition to the juried show, the gallery is exhibiting Bud Smith: The Collection in its open studio. Smith is a world renowned photographer and Ebony Magazine contributor.
Both shows will be on display until Feb. 28 at Arts Clayton Gallery, 136 South Main St. in Jonesboro.
For more information, visit www.artsclayton.org.
