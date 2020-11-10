JONESBORO — Who’s ready for Christmas?
Arts Clayton Gallery has kicked off the holiday season with its Merry Market. The annual market gives shoppers an opportunity to pick unique, handmade items to put under the tree.
“Everything here is from local artists,” said Whitney Harris, administrative services manager. “Not only do you support artists from your community, but give fun and one-of-a-kind gifts to your family and friends.”
Harris said another perk of shopping at the market is the avoidance of crowds.
“We have enough space here to spread items out and give everyone social distancing space,” she said.
The market is offering gifts in several mediums from 20 artists that include jewelry, pottery, candles, artwork, clothing, ornaments, cards, home decor and food goods.
Harris said the gallery will be adding more artists throughout the season.
For those who aren’t into shopping, but would like a unique gift, the gallery is offering made-to-order gift baskets.
“Those who would like one can call me with their budget and I’ll put it together for them,” Harris said, adding the minimum is $40.
The Merry Market will be open until Dec. 23. The gallery, located at 136 Main St. in Jonesboro, is open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information or to order a gift basket, call 770-473-5430 or visit www.artsclayton.org.
