At least 150 people were killed by gun violence in more than 400 shootings across the country during the Fourth of July weekend as major cities nationwide confront a surge in violent crime, according to data compiled by the Gun Violence Archive.

The data, which includes the number of shooting incidents and gun violence victims nationally over a 72-hour period from Friday through Sunday, is still evolving and will be updated.

In New York, where gun violence has been rising to levels not seen in years, there were 26 victims from 21 shootings from Friday to Sunday, a decrease from the same period last year when 30 people were shot in 25 shootings, the New York Police Department said.

On July 4, the city experienced 12 shooting incidents that involved 13 victims, an increase from last year when there were eight shootings and eight victims, according to the NYPD.

So far this year, gun violence incidents in New York have spiked almost 40% over the same period in 2020, with 767 shootings and 885 victims. CNN has requested data on how many of the shootings over the weekend resulted in homicides.

In Chicago, after Police Superintendent David Brown raised concerns before the "most challenging weekend of the year" for police, 83 people were injured and 14 killed in shootings from 6 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday, according to a CNN review of preliminary Chicago Police Department data. The injured included a 5-year-old girl wounded on Sunday afternoon and a 6-year-old girl shot early Monday.

Two Chicago police officers were injured in an overnight shooting as an individual opened fire while officers were dispersing a crowd of several thousand people and made more than 60 arrests, police said. Both are expected to survive.

Unlike other cities experiencing a spike in violent crime, the homicide rate in Chicago through June is 2% lower than the same period in 2020. The number of victims is still 14% higher.

A reason for the drop was a less violent June where Chicago saw a 20% drop in homicides compared to last year (98 instead of 78), a 13% drop in shootings (416 compared to 363) and an 8% decrease in shooting victims (540 compared to 499).

Mass shootings

There were several mass shootings over the holiday weekend. CNN defines a mass shooting as an incident with four or more people killed or wounded by gunfire, excluding the shooter.

Eight people were injured early Sunday morning in a shooting near a car wash in Fort Worth, Texas, after an argument between a group of men, according to a Fort Worth police news release.

One of the men left during the argument, returned with a gun and began firing "toward groups of people," and multiple people returned gunfire, the release said. Most of the victims, who are in stable condition, are believed to be innocent bystanders, police said.

In Norfolk, Virginia, four children were shot on Friday afternoon, including a 6-year-old girl who was initially reported to be suffering life-threatening injuries but is now in stable condition, according to Norfolk police. The victims also included a 14-year-old boy, a 16-year-old girl, and a 16-year-old boy, all of whom are expected to fully recover.

Norfolk police said detectives have arrested and charged a 15-year-old boy in connection with the shooting.

In suburban Atlanta, golf professional Gene Siller was fatally shot at a country club on Saturday, and police are still looking for the suspect, according to Cobb County police. Siller, 41, was found unresponsive with an "apparent gunshot wound to the head" and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Two other gunshot victims were also found on the course.

Police in Cincinnati, Ohio, said at least two people were killed and three others injured at a holiday celebration at a park late Sunday night. The motive for the shooting is still unclear, according to Col. Lisa Davis of the Cincinnati Police Department. No suspects have been identified.

In Dallas, police responded to two separate shootings on July 4, one of which involved five men who were shot. Three of the victims were pronounced dead after being transported to a nearby hospital, police said. A 61-year-old man was killed in another incident after being shot "multiple times in the street during a disturbance," and died at a local hospital, according to Dallas police.

