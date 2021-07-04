At least 17 people have died after a Philippine Air Force plane crashed in the southern Philippines on Sunday, officials said, as rescue and recovery operations continue.

The C-130 military plane was transporting troops from Cagayan de Oro, in Mindanao, to Sulu province when it missed the runway on the island of Jolo, CNN affiliate CNN Philippines reported, citing Armed Forces Chief Cirilito Sobejana.

The plane crashed into nearby Patikul village at 11:30 a.m. local time on Sunday (11:30 p.m. ET), the report said.

Images from a local TV station appeared to show the burning wreck of the plane and thick smoke billowing from the village. A large plume of smoke is seen in images of the crash rising up through the palms to the blue sky.

Defense Minister Delfin Lorenzana said at least 40 people have been rescued, theyare being treated at a military hospital in Jolo, CNN Philippines reported.

The plane was carrying 92 personnel on board, including three pilots and five crew members. The rest were army personnel reporting for duty, Lorenzana said in a statement.

He said at least 17 bodies have been recovered during the rescue efforts.

Military and civilian firefighters have been deployed to put out the fire and rescue operations are focused on pulling survivors from the crash site, according to CNN Philippines.

According to Reuters, this is the country's worst military air disaster in around 30 years. In 1993, a Philippines Air Force C-130 crashed, killing 30 people.

The C-130 aircraft had recently arrived in the Philippines, Reuters reported. It was one of two aircraft granted by the U.S. government through the Defense Security Cooperation Agency, according to a government website announcement in January.

This is a developing story.

