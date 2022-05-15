A shooting at a flea market in Harris County, Texas, Sunday left multiple people injured and at least two dead, according to a tweet from the sheriff.
The "shooting may have stemmed from an altercation between two parties that turned violent," Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a later tweet.
"For now, it appears the wounded were all likely participants in the altercation, no innocent bystanders injured as far as we know," the sheriff said. "At least 2 pistols recovered, multiple shots fired."
At least three other people have been transported to area hospitals and their conditions are unknown, according to Gonzalez.
It was a busy Sunday with "thousands of patrons" visiting the flea market when the shooting occurred, Gonzalez tweeted.
The flea market is located around 12 miles north of downtown Houston.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
