At least 30 people have died after an explosion hit a mosque in Kandahar during Friday prayers, according to the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA).

"Terrorism continues in Afghanistan with at least 30 killed, scores injured, in suicide attack at Kandahar's largest Shia mosque," UNAMA said.

The United Nations "condemns (the) latest atrocity targeting a religious institution & worshippers. Those responsible need to be held to account," the mission added on Twitter.

Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid also condemned the incident in a statement, and said the perpetrators will be "brought to justice."

No claim of responsibility for the blast has yet been made.

Last Friday, at least 20 people were killed and 90 others wounded in a blast from a suicide bomber at another Shia mosque in the northern Afghan city of Kunduz.

ISIS-K claimed responsibility for the Kunduz blast, according to a statement released by the group's media wing, Amaq, as well as for another attack several days earlier on a mosque in central Kabul.

The terror group has launched a series of attacks since the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan two months ago. Others include a suicide attack at Kabul's airport in August and a spate of bombings targeting members of the Taliban in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad.

