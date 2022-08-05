A fiery car crash in a busy Los Angeles intersection left four people dead, including one who was pregnant and a toddler, officials said.
Eight others were hospitalized after the terrifying high-impact collision on Thursday in the neighborhood of Windsor Hills, between Culver City and Inglewood, according to police.
Surveillance video from the scene showed a speeding car hurtle through a red light, striking multiple vehicles and bursting into flames before coming to rest near a gas station.
The fire burned so hot it melted a traffic light.
Between five and eight vehicles were involved, with two of them catching fire, California Highway Patrol Officer Alicia Kolter told CNN.
Kolter said two of the injured are adults, the rest are minors, and she was unable to provide details on their conditions.
The investigation is ongoing, and it is too early to estimate how fast the car was traveling when it struck the others, Kolter said.
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
EDsmart’s examination of data from the Education Department’s College Scorecard compiles schools where women out-earn men after graduation. Click for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.